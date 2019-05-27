Selena Gomez Looks Ready For Memorial Day In Denim Jumpsuit After Brunch With Friends

Selena Gomez is kicking off her summer to a good start! The ‘Taki Taki’ singer was seen in an adorable black denim jumpsuit while out with friends.

What a way to spend Memorial Day weekend! Selena Gomez, 26, spent her Sunday morning at church with friends and then the group headed to a brunch spot in Los Angeles. On their outing, Selena rocked a casual-yet-comfortable looking black denim jumpsuit. Hers featured small spaghetti straps and the bottom of the jumpsuit hit just below her knees. Sel rocked a white t-shirt underneath the denim piece.

The former Disney Channel star held her belongings in a medium-sized black tote bag and she wore small black sunglasses on the sunny day. Sel wore her hair in two braids, and she put a hat on backwards on top. She walked around in simple white sneakers and socks for the summer day.

The singer is in a really good place right now according to a friend of hers. “Selena is looking and feeling better than ever right now, both mentally and physically,” our source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She’s really taking care of herself right now first and foremost and just focusing on being in the best place she can be which includes surrounding herself with a small group of friends she trusts.”

“She’s been laughing and smiling a lot lately which makes those around her very happy,” our source continued. “Of course she wants to perform more again, but right now it’ll just be in spurts here and there until she’s feeling 100% ready and making it a point to go to church one if not two times a week. She’s really taking care of herself spiritually as well.”

“Taking care of herself is her number one priority right now and she’s enjoying working out and staying in with friends instead of going out right now and she’s OK with that,” our insider concluded. “She’s been through a lot in the last couple of years and she knows she’ll get there.” We’re so happy to see Selena out and about and enjoying herself, and we hope she had a wonderful weekend!