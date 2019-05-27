Scott Disick rang in his 36th birthday last night surrounded by his closest friends and loved ones. Included in that? The mother to his kids, Kourtney Kardashian, and current love, Sofia Richie, of course!

Scott Disick, 36, celebrated his birthday on May 26 with a party at his house with girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloé Kardashian, 34, Kylie Jenner, 21, and more. The reality television star had a photo booth for pictures, blew out his birthday candles with his nephew Saint, 3, and had a fun little dance party for all of the kids there – including his sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and niece North, 5.

Khloé documented the party throughout the night on her Instagram Stories, showing her and Kylie lightly roasting Scott for the amount of towels in his bathroom. But, he’s a supportive guy – he had Kylie’s new skincare line sitting on his bathroom counter. Khloé’s story showed off her older sister Kourt’s strapless black top and pants combo, and Kylie’s black button-down top and matching pants ensemble. They family seemed to have a great time celebrating Scott.

Sofia also shared content on social media from the party. She posted a series of three photos on Instagram, including one with Scott, Kylie, and Kourt. “Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou 📌 an amazing soul. we all love you very much,” she captioned the pics.

We’re sure Scott loved being surrounded by the people he loves most in his life for a low-key night in at his house. The father of three has come a long way since entering the limelight on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, and we’re so excited to continue seeing his journey through life.

We’re relieved that Scott, Kourt, and Sofia are at a place where they can spend time together and enjoy one another’s company without any awkwardness. We hope everyone in attendance had a great time at the party – it sure looked like they did!