Roger Mathews Slams Fans’ ‘Negative Comments’ About JWoww As She Moves On With New BF

Roger Mathews took to Instagram on May 27 to share a cute video of him and his kids and used its caption to defend the ‘free speech’ of his ex Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley.

Roger Mathews, 43, has nothing but good things to say when it comes to his ex Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, and the way she’s handling parenting their kids, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 3. The former lovebirds, who separated in Sept., have been co-parenting their kids since their split and even though Jenni has romantically moved on with her boyfriend Zack Clayton, 24, Roger still took it upon himself to defend her in an Instagram post on May 27 after he noticed recent negative comments from fans online.

“Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still. I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it,” Roger wrote in the message, which was attached to an adorable video of him in a car with his two kids. “Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary. I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.”

In the powerful message, Roger seems to refer to the headline-making drama he and Jenni have been through since their separation. The parents both sought primary physical custody (but joint legal custody) of their kids after Jenni filed for divorce in Sept., according to court documents obtained from The Blast, and they also publicly said things about each other online that weren’t very nice, but that previous aggression has seemed to smooth over in the last couple of months. The mother and father took their kids out together for a family Easter outing on Apr. 6 and from the looks of a video Roger shared to Instagram, they seemed to have a great time.

It’s great to know that Roger is trying to keep a positive attitude in the midst of the separation and pending divorce and it’s even better to realize both he and Jenni are putting their kids first.