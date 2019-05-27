Memorial Day: What Restaurants & Stores Are Open — Plus: Special Deals

IHOP, Apple Bee’s, Target and more — many of your go-to destinations for dining and shopping are still open for Memorial Day 2019, and some are even offering holiday deals (and free entrees).

Memorial Day doesn’t need to be spent at home. Many famous restaurant chains are opening their doors on Monday, May 27, such as The Cheesecake Factory, Yard House, IHOP, Denny’s, Golden Corral, Benihana, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wing’s, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Cracker Barrel, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, P.F. Chang’s, Red Lobster, Bob Evans, and Bonefish Grill. Fine dining is still on the table as well, such as restaurants like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and McCormick & Schmick’s.

If you’d rather cook your own meal, many of the reliable grocery stores are still open: Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target, Whole Foods Market, Albertson’s, Sam’s Club, Vons, Kmart, Kroger, ShopRite. However, Costco will be closed. And if you’re needing inspiration for those grocery lists, you can check out our Memorial Day cocktail recipes. If you’re not just looking to buy food, however, stores like Nordstrom and Anthropologie are running special sales (and you don’t have to visit their brick-and-mortar locations).

And now, the good stuff: the special deals! Outback Steakhouse is extending a “Heroes Discount” for 20 percent off a meal to everyone serving in the military, including police, firefighters and first responders (a valid state or federal ID is needed). McCormick & Schmick’s is offering a FREE entree from a list of 10 options for veterans, those currently serving the U.S. military and National Guard and “Gold Star” parents and spouses. Hooters is advertising the same deal for veterans and active military members through its Memorial Day Menu, but you must purchase a drink. Logan’s Roadhouse is also giving out one complimentary meal from its American Roadhouse Meals menu, with proof of military service (not valid in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia). You can check out even more holiday deals in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.