Pilar Jhena might win the cutest baby award after Porsha Williams’ latest Instagram video of her baby daughter napping.

We’re not complaining about all of the new Pilar Jhena content lately – not one bit! New mother Porsha Williams, 37, shared a video on Instagram on May 27 showing off her sweet angel taking a midday nap. The adorable two-month old baby rested on a white pillow while wearing an orange onesie with flowers on it.

In her caption, Porsha admitted that she spends time “staring” at PJ – although, to be honest, if we got to see PJ in person, we prob wouldn’t stop staring at her cuteneses, either! Porsha captioned the video, “Who else spends most of their time staring at their baby??! 🤷🏾‍♀️😂😩❤️ #MommyCam #2months #RainbowBaby🌈 #NewMom #EveryLilPartOfYou @pilarjhena.” One person replied in the comments, “My baby girl is 17 years old… and i do, still.”

Commenters couldn’t get enough of how much Pilar looks like her dad, Porsha’s fiancé Dennis McKinley! “That’s Dennis’s baby girl. He spit her out and she’s soo cute,” one person said. Someone else piped in, “Definitely looking like Dennis 😍.” Another replied, “omg! she is her father child.. all him I see. #happyforyouboth.” Fans have only recently began seeing Pilar’s full face – Porsha and Dennis waited until their spin-off reality television show, Porsha’s Having A Baby, to reveal what PJ looked like, around two months after her birth.

As you could probably tell, we’re obsessed with little Pilar Jhena! But really – after looking at the sweet little face, who wouldn’t be?! We’ll keep looking forward to more pics and vids of Pilar!