Watch
Hollywood Life

Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Close-Up Video Of Baby PJ Taking A Nap – Watch

Curtis Means/Shutterstock
Porsha Williams arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA
Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams was seen arriving at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards held at the Atlanta Civic Center, in Atlanta, Ga 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals - , Atlanta, USA
Porsha Walks out of a taping Watch What Happens Live and tells us about the pregnant life as she walks with her Fiance Dennis McKinley.Pictured: Porsha Williams Dennis McKinleyRef: SPL5054387 090119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Porsha Walks out of a taping Watch What Happens Live and tells us about the pregnant life as she walks with her Fiance Dennis McKinley.Pictured: Porsha Williams Dennis McKinleyRef: SPL5054387 090119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Pilar Jhena might win the cutest baby award after Porsha Williams’ latest Instagram video of her baby daughter napping.

We’re not complaining about all of the new Pilar Jhena content lately – not one bit! New mother Porsha Williams, 37, shared a video on Instagram on May 27 showing off her sweet angel taking a midday nap. The adorable two-month old baby rested on a white pillow while wearing an orange onesie with flowers on it.

In her caption, Porsha admitted that she spends time “staring” at PJ – although, to be honest, if we got to see PJ in person, we prob wouldn’t stop staring at her cuteneses, either! Porsha captioned the video, “Who else spends most of their time staring at their baby??! 🤷🏾‍♀️😂😩❤️ #MommyCam #2months #RainbowBaby🌈 #NewMom #EveryLilPartOfYou @pilarjhena.” One person replied in the comments, “My baby girl is 17 years old… and i do, still.”

Commenters couldn’t get enough of how much Pilar looks like her dad, Porsha’s fiancé Dennis McKinley! “That’s Dennis’s baby girl. He spit her out and she’s soo cute,” one person said. Someone else piped in, “Definitely looking like Dennis 😍.” Another replied, “omg! she is her father child.. all him I see. #happyforyouboth.” Fans have only recently began seeing Pilar’s full face – Porsha and Dennis waited until their spin-off reality television show, Porsha’s Having A Baby, to reveal what PJ looked like, around two months after her birth.

As you could probably tell, we’re obsessed with little Pilar Jhena! But really – after looking at the sweet little face, who wouldn’t be?! We’ll keep looking forward to more pics and vids of Pilar!