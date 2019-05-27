North & Saint West Sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ At Kanye’s Sunday Service – Cute Video

The West and Disick cousins surely love going to Sunday Service – but now, they’re part of it! North and Saint West, along with Penelope and Reign Disick sang a song together at Kanye West’s church group.

Sunday Service added a few new familiar faces to its repertoire! Kanye West’s church gospel group included two rows of adorable children singing on May 26, with North West, 5, Saint West, 3, Penelope Disick, 6, and Reign Disick, 4, adding their voices to the mix. They wore matching ivory t-shirts and pants, fitting right in with the adult singers in the choir.

The children sang “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor, and originally written by Prince. After the kids finished singing, the audience erupted in applause from their adorable performance. We bet Kim Kardashian, 39, Kanye, 41, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, were somewhere in the crowd.

Kanye started the Sunday Service group back in Jan. 2019. Every Sunday, the soul-inspired church choir gathers to sing songs, with the KarJenners usually in attendance as well. The group performed at Coachella this year, and Kanye event debuted his new song “Water” during weekend two.

A month ago, Kendall Jenner, 23, Kourtney, and Khloé showed off some chic fashion looks while watching Sunday Service perform on Easter Sunday. The family wore matching silk dresses that was just so quintessential Kardashian.

We’re so happy to see the next generation of KarJenners having fun and spending time together! Later that night, the family celebrated Scott’s 36th birthday – what a fun weekend filled with family events! We can’t wait to see what the kids will perform next with Kanye’s church group.