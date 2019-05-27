Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Can Be ‘Forced’ To Testify If They Knew About Alleged Bribes – Lawyer Explains

Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia and Isabella may have to speak out against their parents in a MA court if they knew about the scam, a lawyer EXCLUSIVELY tells HL.

Lori Loughlin, 54, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, may not be the only ones having to speak out in court when it comes to the college admissions scandal that’s shocked the country. Their daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, may also be “forced” to testify against their parents in the Boston, MA court where the case is being handled if it turns out they were aware of the $50,000 Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid in bribes to get them into the University of Southern California, according to Edward Molari, Massachusetts criminal defense lawyer, who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

“If the government has evidence establishing probable cause that the children committed a crime, bringing charges against the children is entirely within the government’s discretion,” Molari EXCLUSIVELY told us. “That also means that if the government wants a child to testify against their parent, the government can force them to do so, whether they want to or not.”

This means that if Lori and/or Mossimo asked Isabella and Olivia to stay quiet about any illegal activity they were aware of, and they do so in court, they will be going against the law. “A child doesn’t have the right to withhold confidential communications made by a parent if asked about them in court,” Molari explained. “They also have no right to decline to testify against a parent if subpoenaed to testify.”

Although neither Isabella or Olivia have publicly spoke out about the scam, a source told US Weekly that Olivia was well aware of what Lori and Mossimo were allegedly doing in the scandal. “Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” the source told the outlet. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Lori and Mossimo were arrested in Mar. along with several other parents and school officials who have been accused of taking part in the scam. They were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud after they allegedly paid the $50,000 in bribes to label their daughters as members of the crew team, which they never took part in.

In Apr., Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The case is still pending with a chance of jail time for both of them if convicted.