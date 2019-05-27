Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, Reveals The Best Career Advice She’s Gotten From Her ‘Strong’ Mom Lisa Rinna

Delilah Belle Hamlin’s modeling career continues to grow. That’s thanks to some wise advice her momager Lisa Rinna gave her that has helped the 20-year-old.

That old saying “Kill ’em with kindness” is helping at least one young star get ahead in Hollywood. We spoke to Delilah Belle Hamlin, the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna, 55, and Harry Hamlin, 67, and her famous folks have been in the industry long enough to give solid advice on how to make it in the business. Delilah is an up and coming model, singer and designer who just dropped a 54 piece capsule collection with BooHoo. “I think my parents have given me the best advice. My mom always taught me to be nice to everyone which has helped me thus far!” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Delilah praises her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mother’s strength, and as viewers have seen Lisa has tried to guide her daughters’ careers, at times even calling herself their “momager.” While she appreciates her mom’s guidance, it can also be “a lot.” “It’s nice having someone you’re comfortable with kind of manage you and speak truly and freely — But also a lot at times,” Delilah reveals. She also praises her mom for her role on RHOBH, telling us “I think she’s pretty strong for being on a show that is so public about your life and so public with your emotions.”

The blonde beauty hasn’t appeared on her mom’s Bravo show this season, as she’s trying to make a separate name for herself. “I wanted to take a break and work on my own career as far as modeling and singing,” she explains. Delilah says it was a rush modeling her new collection with BooHoo. “I didn’t really know what to expect since I haven’t modeled previously for anything of my own but I loved doing it! It was such a cool experience getting to see the clothes on me in the photos then seeing other girls wearing them at my event!” Delilah had so much fun, adding ” I absolutely love this BooHoo line! I think it’s so fun, cute, chic, easy, versatile, and dope. It ranges in colors and styles which is great for my wide audience!”