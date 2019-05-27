Chrissy Teigen Avoids Making Things ‘Weird’ With Gabrielle Union After Liking Sexy Dwayne Wade Pic

There’s nothing wrong with liking a pic of a hot guy….unless he’s the husband of your pal! Chrissy Teigen unliked a shirtless pic of Dwyane Wade cause she didn’t want to make things ‘weird’ with Gabrielle Union.

Dwyane Wade shirtless on Instagram is something almost everyone can say “yes please!” to. The just retired NBA superstar, 37, is enjoying a vacation in Greece with wife Gabrielle Union, 46, and showed an IG pic of himself thigh deep in a pool wearing short trunks and showing off his ripped abs while shirtless. Along with almost 450K fans, Chrissy Teigen immediately liked it. Until she got the icks that appearing to crush on friend Gabrielle’s husband might be taken the wrong way.

“I unliked this in fear of being weird,” Chrissy commented. Then she wrote directly at Gabrielle and Chrissy’s husband John Legend, 40, that “If you saw this just know that I DO NOT like it.” Fortunately her comment was captured by Comments by Celebs and everyone just loved Chrissy more for her brutal honesty.

“Chrissy is the light of this world,” one fan gushed over her cute freak out over liking a married man’s sexy shirtless pic. “She is one of a kind❤️” another added while many called her the “Best.” “Omg how much more can I love @chrissyteigen 👏🏼🙌🏼😂” one woman commented while another person pointed out “celebs gotta be careful with likes too.” John and Gabrielle both have pretty good senses of humor — as well as loving marriages — so they probably didn’t get too upset over Chrissy’s Insta-like on D-Wade’s shirtless pic.

Dwyane and Gabrielle are on what she’s dubbed the #wadeworldtour2019 and it started out in Hydra Island in Greece. On May 25 the Being Mary Jane star posted IG photos of herself in a mint green bikini dancing aboard a yacht while showing off her incredibly toned figure. After D-Wade’s storied 15 year NBA career coming to an end on April 9, it’s time for these two to have some magical travel memories this summer.