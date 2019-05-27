Cardi B Pushed Herself To Work After Plastic Surgery Because She Didn’t Want To ‘Disappoint Her Fans’

Cardi B postponed some recent shows after complications came up from her plastic surgery and HL is EXCLUSIVELY learning that she initially fought hard to keep performing to keep fans happy.

If Cardi B, 26, had it her way she’d still be performing for her many fans, but the rapper was forced to cancel some recent shows after she suffered from plastic surgery complications and we’re learning that it was the last thing she wanted to do. “This was a very hard decision for Cardi to make because she never wants to disappoint her fans,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Cardi is one of the hardest workers in the entertainment industry and thrives on her busy schedule and never-ending energy. But Cardi has pushed herself so much and for so long, and she realizes her health and well-being has to come first.”

Cardi’s surgery complications led her to cancelling her gig at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Baltimore, MD which was supposed to happen on May 24. At the advice of her doctors, she had to postpone it to Sept. 8. She also cancelled a show at the El Paso Coliseum on May 21 and it is still pending a postponement date. The mother-of-one admitted to having a breast augmentation and liposuction after giving birth to her daughter Kulture last July and despite her desire to get out and see her fans, she’s now realizing she hasn’t had enough recovery time.

“It took a lot of convincing from her doctors, and from her husband Offset, 27, to make the decision to cancel her show this weekend,” the source continued. “She will be back as announcements will be made for her future shows to make up for postponements, but until then she’s trying to take it one day at a time, but for now, this is the best decision for her.”

We’re wishing Cardi a full and thorough recovery and can’t wait to see her performing again in the future!