Taylor Swift Hopes For Oscar Win With ‘Cats’ Role: She Feels ‘Blessed’ To Have Shot At Big Award

Taylor Swift already has a slew of Grammys, but could an Oscar be coming her way in 2020? She’s hoping for an Academy Award for playing Bombalurina in the film adaptation of ‘Cats.’

Taylor Swift‘s co-stars from Cats have already gushed about how talented she is in the role of flirtatious kitty Bombalurina. The 29-year-old is hoping that her performance in the film adaptation of the beloved musical play will snag her an Oscar in 2020. “Taylor has been blessed with tons of awards over her illustrious career, and she doesn’t see any end in sight. She is such an amazingly hard worker, so the awards mean so much to her. She would love it if she was blessed enough to become an Oscar winner too,” a source close to the superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“She will obviously continue her super successful career in music, but she worked so hard on Cats and it would be awesome if she got recognized for it with an Academy Award. Taylor is a planner and a dreamer and she certainly hopes to entertain her fans for a long time to come — but winning an Oscar would be the icing on the cake,” our insider adds.

If there was an award for having fun on the set of Cats, Taylor already has locked that down. She revealed during an appearance on May 24’s The Graham Norton Show that “I had to go to cat school to learn how to move and behave. I was meant to go for three days and I stayed for four months! I had much more fun than anyone else.” Taylor will also be able to showcase her vocal chops as Bombalurina sings four songs: “The Old Gumbie Cat”; “The Rum Tum Tugger,” “Grizabella: The Glamour Cat,” and “Macavity: The Mystery Cat.”

The movie features an all-star cast including Sir Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Dame Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson. It’s opening on Dec. 20, which is prime time for awards season bait movies. Idris plays villainous Macavity and had numerous scenes with Taylor, whose talent he praised to our sister site Variety in March. “Taylor was great. Her and I had a lot of work to do together, and she was amazing. She worked hard and was just happy to be there,” the 46-year-old Luther star revealed.