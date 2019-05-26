See Pics
Jordyn Woods Stuns In Silk Mini Dress After Kylie Jenner Addresses Tristan Scandal On ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Jordyn Woods looked absolutely gorgeous in a silk mini dress amid the new ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ trailer, in which the sisters reacted to her kissing Tristan Thompson in February.

While the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians trailer teased the rest of the 16th season, and showed the family’s response to the Jordyn Woods, 21, and Tristan Thompson, 28, kissing scandal, Jordyn was seen living her best life in London on May 26. The star posted pics of herself in a gorgeous white silk mini dress on Instagram Saturday night following the trailer that gave the KarJenner reaction to the scandal that rocked the world in mid-February.

Jordyn’s pics showed her in a mini silk dress, without a care in the world, and the young influencer looked beautiful! She posed in her spaghetti-strap dress while sitting on top of a bathtub. Jordyn wore her long black hair straight down, and had on a pink-brown eyeshadow look and winged eyeliner. She looked straight at the camera in the first shot, then smiled while looking down in the second.

“For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce,” Kris Jenner, 63, said in the teaser. “She f***** up,” Kylie Jenner, 21, responded in the clip. “Just know, I love you,” Kylie then said to her older sister involved with the scandal. While Khloé Kardashian, 34, shared her thoughts on Twitter about the kissing incident between her younger sister’s best friend and the father to her child, the world has yet to see the Good American co-founder’s full reaction.

you know the vibe🌬 hair @thefrontalsleyer

While Jordyn did admit she made a mistake that night, we’re glad to see that the young star is moving on and finding happiness elsewhere. Hopefully, her and Kylie’s friendship can be amended, but for now, we’ll have to see how it all plays out on Keeping Up!