After taking a romantic vacation to Universal Studios in Orlando, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and her boyfriend Zack Clayton made their red carpet debut!

She’s showing off her new man! Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, 33, and Zack Clayton, 24, walked their first red carpet together as a couple last night! The duo walked the red (well, technically blue!) carpet in Las Vegas on May 25 to attend KultureCity’s inclusive wrestling match. It must be so incredible for JWoww to have found a supportive boyfriend – her son, Greyson Valor Mathews, 3, has autism. JWoww is on the board for KultureCity, which would explain her attendance at the event.

JWoww wore a glittery pink matching separates set, with a skin-revealing crop top and high-waisted skirt. She wore a long-sleeved floor-length blue sweater on top. JWoww had on light pink heels and wore her hair half-up, half-down. She had on glasses and gold hoops, as well as a Louis Vuitton clutch. Zack wore a blue-grey suit with a sky blue button-down shirt underneath. He matched his outfit with brown loafers. The couple was all smiles with their arms wrapped around one another.

A couple of months ago, JWoww wrote a passionate post on Facebook about inclusion and her son. “As most of you know, Greyson was diagnosed w/ autism,” the Jersey Shore star wrote on March 27. “He has a few sensory issues and places like Seaworld give me hope that one day, all places will understand the need to become educated, trained and welcoming to children like my son Greyson. This is also why I joined the board of KultureCity… to make every place a place of acceptance, compassion and understanding. I also dream the day airports become as well.”

We’re so proud of Jenni for speaking up about this cause, and that she has a seemingly great boyfriend to support her. We can’t wait to see more from these two – because really, they look incredible together!