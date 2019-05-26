Jenelle Evans ‘Fighting Like Hell’ To Get Her Kids Back: ‘She Won’t Stop’ Until They’re Home Again

Jenelle Evans wants her kids back and is united with husband David Eason to get them home. She’s ‘fighting like hell’ after they were taken away by Child Protective Services

The fight continues for former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans to regain custody of her kids. They were taken away by CPS on May 13, less that two weeks after the Columbus County Sheriff’s office and County Animal Control launched a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty after Jenelle’s husband David Eason, 30, shot and killed her beloved French bulldog on April 30. The couple appeared together and put up a united front on May 24 arriving to court for the fourth custody hearing. “Jenelle is not showing any signs of turning on David, if anything this seems to have them closer because they are now working together to do everything they can to get back custody of the kids,” a source close to the former MTV star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Whatever anyone might think of Jenelle those kids mean everything to her, they’re her world and she’s fighting like hell to get this overturned, she won’t stop until she gets her kids back. Jenelle and David are very united on wanting that.” the insider continues. Her three-year-old son Kaiser is now currently living with his dad Nathan Griffith and his mom Doris. Jenelle’s mom Barb has custody her nine-year-old son Jace and it’s unclear if David and Jenelle’s daughter Ensley, 2, is still with the couple, although there have been reports she’s being cared for by her grandmothers.

“Having everyone shaming David and blaming him is not helping because that always just makes Jenelle more isolated and more dependent on him so the people in her life that care about her are being very cautious with everything they say. No one wants to risk saying the wrong thing and upsetting Jenelle more,” our source adds. David’s brutal killing of Jenelle’s dog Nugget not only led to the animal cruelty investigation that led to CPS taking the kids from the home, it seemed to be the final straw for MTV as well.

The 27-year-old was let go from Teen Mom 2 on May 7 when the network announced “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” an MTV spokesperson wrote in a statement to HollywoodLife.