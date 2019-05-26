James Charles Hangs Out With Kylie Jenner & Stormi 5 Days After Attending Her Skincare Launch

He knows who he can count on for support now after the Tati Westbrook drama. Five days after attending Kylie Jenner’s skincare launch in Los Angeles, James Charles was spotted with the reality star yet again.

James Charles, 20, is laying low, but that doesn’t mean he’s not having fun! After the Tati Westbrook, 37, drama following her “Bye Sister” video on May 10, James declared that he’s taking a social media break from YouTube. But he’s still going out and enjoying himself, like when he went to Kylie Jenner’s skincare launch on May 21, and today, when he attended Ella from The ACE Family’s third birthday party – with Kylie and daughter Stormi, 1, also in attendance!

James was spotted with Kylie and Stormi at the birthday party in The ACE Family’s official YouTube video from the event itself. James showed up to the event in a Sisters cropped hoodie sweatshirt with jean shorts. Kylie was seen wearing a long black-and-white coat, her hair up in a bun, and white sneakers. In the family’s video from the birthday party, James sang Elle a happy birthday song.

Earlier in the week, James had fun at Kylie’s party for her new skincare brand. “James Charles was in great spirits at Kylie Jenner’s skin care launch on Tuesday evening as he feels free and that he’s won the war in the sense after the drama with Tati Westbrook,” a source close to the YouTuber revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

“He doesn’t at all feel bad about what happened because he felt he dropped the real truth and that it was necessary to do so,” our source continued, referencing James’ response video to Tati’s. “He’s totally happy to be moving on though and have this drama behind him and has no regrets whatsoever about the situation.”

We’re glad to see that James has been able to put the drama in the past and surround himself with his closest friends and family. It looked like the birthday was a blast, and we hope that James, Kylie, and Stormi had fun!