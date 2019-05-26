Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Tiny Mint Bikini During Greece Trip With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on May 25 to show off some incredibly gorgeous photos of herself looking thrilled in a mint green bikini while on vacation with her husband Dwyane Wade in Greece.

Gabrielle Union looks better than ever at the age of 46 and she proved it when she flaunted her amazing toned body in a mint green bikini! The actress posted the pics, which were taken during her vacation in Greece, on Instagram on May 25 and in them she’s sporting long braids in her hair and the biggest smile ever as she dances and poses with her hands above her head while standing on a boat in front of the water. Gabrielle enjoyed the luxurious getaway with her husband Dwyane Wade, 37, who also appeared in some pics and videos on her story.

Gabrielle referred to the vacation as the “Wade World Tour” in her caption and took to her story to show off all kinds of moments she and Dwyane have been sharing during the trip, including enjoying breakfast together, getting Dwyane to try sushi for the first time, and even watching a donkey walk by! “LET’S GET MARRIED AGAIN,” one of the captions in her story read as another documented that she was living her best life.

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s vacation comes after Dwyane officially retired from the NBA so they definitely have reason to celebrate! The couple, who wed in 2014, also welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia, via surrogate in Nov. 2018. Just a few days ago on May 24, Gabrielle shared the cutest video of Dwyane cuddling the laughing tot and looking totally like a doting dad!

It’s wonderful to see Gabrielle and Dwyane taking the time to live their lives to the fullest and appreciate their opportunities as well as their precious baby girl!