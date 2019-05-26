Blake Lively’s Baby Bump Is On Full Display While Visiting Ryan Reynolds On Set With Their Kids

Blake Lively couldn’t hide her adorable baby bump when she showed up on the set of her hubby Ryan Reynolds’ new movie ‘Free Guy’ with their two daughters James and Inez in Boston, MA on May 25.

Blake Lively, 31, looks incredibly cute with a bun in the oven! The actress turned heads on May 25 when she took the time visit her husband Ryan Reynolds, 42, on the set of his new film Free Guy in Boston, MA and showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a gray T-shirt. She also brought along her and Ryan’s two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2, for the visit and the soon-to-be family of five sweetly interacted with each other. In addition to her gray tee, Blake kept things low-key by sporting jeans and a black hat that hid her face and pulled back hair.

Blake debuted her baby bump in a gorgeous yellow dress at the premiere of Ryan’s film Pokemon Detective Pikachu on May 2. Since neither she or Ryan publicly announced their third pregnancy before that, it was quite the surprise to many fans but a glowing Blake looked delighted to put that bump on display when she walked the red carpet.

Blake and Ryan have always seemed to have a supportive marriage so the fact that they’re getting ready to expand their family is great news! Although we rarely see them out with their daughters, when we do, they seem to be having the best time. In Aug., the tight knit family was seen on an outing in New York City while attending a Deadpool-themed birthday party. As both Blake and Ryan held onto their girls, they looked like the perfect foursome so adding another to their brood should only enhance the cuteness!

We’re not sure exactly when Blake’s due for her third child yet, but we can’t wait to see her and Ryan happily parenting another gorgeous tot!