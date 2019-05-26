Adam Levine Would Be ‘Welcome Back’ To ‘The Voice’ If He Ever Wants To Return

Adam Levine is leaving his spot on ‘The Voice’ after being one of the key members of the show for 16 seasons but if he has a change of heart in the future, producers wouldn’t give him a hard time to return.

Adam Levine‘s exit on The Voice is truly the end of an era, but it doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be welcomed back to the show with open arms if he decided to return. The 40-year-old singer has made an impact on the singing competition reality series for 16 seasons now and executive producer Mark Burnett has grown respect for him, so if he ever does decide to return to the series in the future, he’d still have a place in a chair.

“He is likely done for good but always will have the invite to come back down the line if he changes his mind,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Adam is a tough pill to swallow and he definitely goes to the beat of his own drum but he is a part of the fabric that made The Voice tick and Mark Burnett respects what he has done for the show and would welcome him back even though he doesn’t expect him back.”

Adam shocked many fans of the The Voice when he announced his departure on May 24 and admitted that he made the decision to leave after he felt it was time to “move on”. In a statement he posted to Instagram, he thanked all the people who affected him on the show, including Carson Daly and Blake Shelton. “I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life,” Adam wrote in the statement. “Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go.”

Gwen Stefani will be replacing Adam on The Voice.