Nick Jonas Pens Romantic Message To Wife Priyanka Chopra On Their 1 Year Dating Anniversary

Nick Jonas really loves Priyaka Chopra. He’s celebrating that they had their first date exactly one year ago and that they’re now on a journey through life as husband and wife.

It was Memorial Day weekend of 2018 when Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, were first spotted together at the Hollywood Bowl taking in a performance of Beauty and the Beast. Then a day later they showed up together at a Dodgers game. Now the singer is celebrating all that has happened in the year since that first date in a heartfelt message to Priyanka, who he married on Dec. 1 after getting engaged just two months after that very first date.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️ @priyankachopra,” he wrote on Instagram on May 25 next to a photo of Nick dipping Priyanka on a balcony in Cannes while they were both dressed in wedding white outfits. Priyanka even responded, telling Nick in the comments, “The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs…”

Nick and Priyanka knew they were the ones for each other right from the start. After their loved up Memorial Day weekend that ended with a romantic dinner for two at West Hollywood’s Toca Madera, they started leaving flirty messages for each other on Instagram. In a June of 2018 pic Priyanka posted on Instagram showing her laughing while eating burgers with friends, Nick gushed “That smile,” in the comments. The actress returned the favor writing ““Who is cuter? Lol” under a video of Nick holding a Koala bear at a Sydney zoo.

Things really heated up in late June when Nick introduced Priyanka to his entire family, bringing her as his date to his cousin’s beachside Atlantic City, NJ wedding and to a family-only brunch the next morning. Shortly thereafter the couple flew to India where Priyanka introduced Nick to her mother and other family members. By late July reports surfaced that Nick had rented out Tiffany New York’s flagship store to pick out the perfect engagement ring, which Priyanka debuted in an Aug. 14, 2018 IG pic.

Four days later the couple made their engagement official when Nick posted an IG photo of the two cuddling with the gorgeous diamond ring on her finger, captioning it “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.” On Dec. 1, they couple tied the knot in India in a three-day ceremony of celebrations. Since then their love has only grown stronger as evidenced by Nick’s sweet one year dating anniversary message.