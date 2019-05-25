Moby Apologizes To Natalie Portman After He Accuses Her Of Lying About Dating: It Was ‘Inconsiderate’

Moby is apologizing to Natalie Portman after he claimed they had a relationship when she was a young college student and did not respect her shocked reaction when she said he was lying about a romance.

Moby, 53, is now apologizing to actress Natalie Portman for writing in his new memoir Then It Fell Apart that the pair dated when she was a young Harvard student, a claim she called “disturbing” and “creepy.” On May 25 he took to Instagram and wrote “As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction.”

The musician continued, “I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released.”

“So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago,” he concluded.

Moby and the 37-year-old Oscar winner had been involved in a back and forth exchange where she was livid at his claims that they had a romantic relationship. On May 21, she addressed Moby’s claims in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, saying, “I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.”

She continued, “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

Natalie elaborated, “I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends.’ He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

Moby fired back the following day on May 22 in an Instagram post showing them posting together in a throwback pic. “I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated,” he wrote. “This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc.”