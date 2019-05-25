Kendall Jenner Showers Off In Bikini While Hanging Out With Luka Sabbat & Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner’s taking it easy in Monaco! The reality television star relaxed with friends Bella Hadid and Luka Sabbat today.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is moving on from Ben Simmons, 22! The model relaxed with Bella Hadid, 22, and Luka Sabbat, 21, in Monaco shortly after her announced split from the basketball player. Kendall spent time on a yacht with her friends, showering off in a one-shoulder white bikini with polka dots. Kendall wore her hair up in a ponytail, as well as rocked tiny black sunglasses while out on the yacht.

Kendall worked up some adrenaline by also going jet skiing. She seemed to enjoy her time in the water, and was all smiles! Her friend Luka joined her on the yacht, rocking a red-and-blue swimsuit while hanging with Kendall. Later in the day, Kendall wore a red jumpsuit while drinking champagne with Bella. The younger Hadid sister wore a gorgeous yellow strapless dress.

The friends soaked up the sun while riding on a smaller boat and drinking champagne. Kendall wore big silver earrings and had her hair up in a middle part. Bella kicked it back while sitting with Kendall, showing off her silver high heels. The two girls seemed to have a blast!

It seems like Kendall is really doing fine post break up from Ben. “Ben knew he wasn’t going to be a good person to be around with this summer [after losing in the championships] since it really is going to stay with him and haunt him for awhile,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“Ben wants to get better at basketball personally and as a team and he knows that he will be unable to devote the time a relationship needs when he is worried all about basketball,” our source continued. “The schedules that Ben and Kendall have also didn’t really help their relationship status so they both mutually decided that it would be best to take a break from each other.”

The insider concluded, “It’s not something that is for sure permanent. For time being they are going to live separate lives and see if absence makes the heart grow fonder or not. There wasn’t a big blow out or anything like that and there is a great chance they could get back together in the future but right now it was just something that wasn’t going to work and luckily they both are mature enough to realize that.” We’re happy to see Kendall having fun with her friends, and that she has people to lean on while she deals with the split.