Kendall Jenner Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week – Cannes, Bikini Pics & More

From lounging in her bikini to debuting the new Giambattista Valli x H&M collection at Cannes, Kendall Jenner had an amazing few days – making her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Kendall Jenner‘s Instagram is always on point, but she really stepped it up this week. The model, 23, made it known that she was living her best life by sharing new magazine covers, snapshots of her enjoying the warm weather in a bikini, and pics from the Cannes Film Festival. Thanks for the blessings that were her social media posts over the past seven days, we decided we had no other choice than to name her Instagram Queen of the Week.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got off to a great start on Sunday when she shared her cover shoot for the June issue of Vogue Australia. On the actual cover, Kendall gazed into the camera while rocking a strapless velvet mini dress with a large lips motif along with latex boots and drop earrings. She also shared other photos from the spread, all of her wearing some feminine styles with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Later on in the week, Kendall stunned in a blue and white polka dot bikini while lounging by a pool. She showed off her long legs in the photo, referencing them in a nonsensical caption, “cranberry legs.” She was hanging out with pal Luka Shabbat at the time, but he didn’t make an appearance in the photo.

Around this time is when news broke that Kendall and her boyfriend of one year, Ben Simmons, have called it quits. But the breakup didn’t keep Kenny from hitting up the Cannes Film Festival. She attended amfAR’s 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala on May 23 and wore a special ensemble for the occasion. Kendall was one of the models selected to help showcase the new collaboration between Giambattista Valli and H&M. She turned heads in a neon pink tulle mini dress with a detachable ruffle train. Kendall shared some gorgeous footage of her wearing the short piece on Instagram. Want to see even more pics of Kendall? Then get clicking through the gallery above!