Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Throwback Pic Of Her Kids Lola & Michael & See Them Now

Kelly Ripa posted an epic family pic on May 24 that showed her kids Michael and Lola posing with her and husband Mark Consuelos in Australia in 2002 and we can’t believe how much they’ve grown!

Kelly Ripa, 48, shared a too-cute-for-words pic of her two oldest kids, Michael Consuelos, 21, and Lola Consuelos, 17, posing with her and hubby Mark Consuelos, 48, in Australia 17 years ago and we can’t get over how young they look! The talk show host seemed like she wanted to reminisce a bit by posting the sweet pic and although she and Mark don’t look like they’ve aged at all, Michael and Lola, who are around 5 and 1 in the pic, surely have grown up! In the happy snapshot, Kelly is holding Lola and a waving Michael is in the arms of his dad Mark while the family pose down under. “#fbf 2002 That time we took two and a half kids to Australia ✨🐨🐢🐍🦇🐊🦈,” Kelly captioned the pic, referencing her pregnancy with her third child Joaquin, who’s now 16, at the time.

Michael and Lola’s most recent photos definitely prove that they went from great looking kids to great looking adults. Although they only attend public events with their parents once in a while, every time they do, they get a lot of attention and we can understand why! Michael is a spitting image of hunk Mark with his dark hair and eyes and Lola is a perfect combination of both of her parents with long brown locks and a stunning smile.

In addition to their good looks, both Michael and Lola have the smarts. Michael showed off his acting gene when he starred as a younger version of Mark’s character in an episode of Riverdale, and Lola has been hard at work in school. She graduated high school in 2018 and went on to enroll in New York University.

It’s always great to see Kelly and Mark’s family photos that include their kids. They have proven over and over again that they’re a tight knit group and it’s one of the reasons we love them so much!