Jon Voight Says Trump Is The ‘Greatest President Since Lincoln’ & The Internet Rolls Its Eyes

Jon Voight took to Twitter on May 24 to post a video of himself praising Donald Trump and the current state of the nation and many users couldn’t help but respond with powerful messages of disagreement.

Jon Voight, 80, wasn’t shy about his approval of President Donald Trump, 72, when he posted a video calling him “the greatest president since [Abraham] Lincoln” on May 24 and it didn’t take long for many Twitter users to respond with major criticism. The actor addressed his video, which was posted in two parts on his Twitter account, “to the people of the Republican Party” and tried to encourage them by insisting the country is “stronger, safer and with more jobs” before admitting he thinks Trump has done everything correctly since he’s been in office. “This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction,” he explained. “Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.”

Once his videos appeared on his social media account, there was a mixed response from followers and many of them had harsh responses. “You’re delusional,” one response read while another posted a GIF that read, “I just threw up in my mouth a little’. “Jon you are out here tripping on this beautiful Saturday morning….. Since Lincoln sir?!,” one follower posted while another dissed his video and one of his movies by writing, “I haven’t been this disappointed in a Jon Voight performance since Anaconda.”

Jon’s latest video is not the first time he’s publicly supported Trump and the Republican Party. The father of Angelina Jolie, 43, made a lasting impression when he took the steps at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. for a speech at an inauguration rally in Jan. 2017 . In the speech, he said, “God answered all our prayers” when speaking about the new Trump presidency and also referenced the famous statue of Lincoln behind him. “And President Lincoln, who sits here with us,” he started, “I’m sure is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

President Trump hasn’t publicly mentioned Jon’s latest pro-Trump video, but since he’s known for mentioning both celeb supporters and non-supporters whenever they speak out about him, we wouldn’t be surprised if he does say something soon.