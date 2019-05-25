Watch
Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Memorial Day Early By Dancing In Tiny Striped Bikini – Watch

Elizabeth Hurley
News Writer & Reporter

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to celebrate Memorial Day a day early on May 25 by posting a clip of herself posing in a navy blue and white striped bikini from her beachwear line.

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, looked half her age when she flaunted her amazing beach bod in a flattering bikini video on Instagram! The gorgeous actress posted the clip on May 25, and used the caption to promote her swimwear line and admit she’s ready for Memorial Day. In the clip, she can be seen with her arms above her head as she smiles and jumps and twirls, showing off her incredibly fit figure. “Yay- it’s a Bank Holiday and the sun has got its hat on. Check out the Special Offers at ElizabethHurley.com for up to 80%off @elizabethhurleybeach#elizabethhurleybeach 😘😘😘,” her caption read.

Although the latest post was definitely impressive, it’s not the first time Elizabeth strutted her stuff in a swimsuit. Just last month she posted a beautiful photo of herself posing in a black one-piece while on vacation in the Himalayas. Like the bikini in her latest pic, the piece, which was called “Moonlight”, was from her swimwear collection from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Company.

When Elizabeth isn’t showing off her collection while having fun in the sun, she’s on the red carpet. On May 20, she posed on the red carpet of the Rocketman premiere in London while wearing a pinstripe suit that hugged her curves in the best ways. She went braless with the sequined suit and matched the look with a pair of silver platform sandals.

Elizabeth sure looks great every time we see her! With beauty, grace and talent, she has the whole package and we look forward to seeing more stunning pics of her in the future!