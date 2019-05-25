Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Daughter Simone’s High School Graduation With Sweet Post: ‘Very Proud’

Congratulations are in order for Simone Johnson, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter, for graduating high school!

We’re so happy for Simone Johnson, 17! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter just graduated high school, and she’s moving on to bigger and better things. The famous father, 47, shared a pic on Instagram in honor of his grad’s newest achievement, and revealed where she’s headed next. “And then your babies graduate,” he said in the caption on the pic.

“Very proud of my first daughter daughter [sic] graduating high school, kickin’ *ss and is now NYU bound,” he continued. “I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.” The two photos he shared showed The Rock’s arm wrapped around Simone. She wore a blue graduation gown with a Captain America-themed cap. Simone rocked her hair in a short dark bob and accessorized with a choker necklace.

The Rock wore a blue tropical-themed polo shirt, blue pants, and aviator sunglasses. In the second pic, Dwayne held his daughter and leaned in to give her a kiss, and she jokingly pulled away from her dad! Simone replied to her dad’s comment, “love you 🖤 thank you for coming”

Simone has been spotted with Dwayne in the past – she attended the Sundance Film Festival with her father in January 2019 to support him at his movie premiere. We can’t wait to see where Simone’s time at NYU takes her next, but we bet Dwayne will be supportive of her every step of the way on her next educational endeavor!