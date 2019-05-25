Why Cardi B Needs ‘Time To Relax & Heal’ After Canceling Concerts Due To Plastic Surgery

After admitting to having plastic surgery done in early May, Cardi B had to cancel concerts after not having enough recovery time. A doctor explains why it’s so important to take precautions to heal.

In early May Cardi B admitted to undergoing breast augmentation surgery, as well as liposuction on her mid-section. Unfortunately, it didn’t allow her enough recovery time and she was forced to cancel several concerts scheduled for a few weeks later. Dr. Daniel Barrett, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Beverly Hills explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com that, “Extensive exercise (or performing) after surgery can cause internal bleeding and extensive swelling. We also advise patients not to drink alcohol or be around cigarette smoke post procedure.” Cardi’s dance routines during her performances are high energy so no wonder she needed extra time to heal.

As far as what it will take to get the 26-year-old back in tip-top performing shape, Dr. Barrett advises “Rest! The body needs time to relax and heal. Extensive exercise or raising the heart rate after surgery isn’t advised. If she is experiencing any post-procedure infection, she may be taking an antibiotic or have extended wound care if things aren’t healing right.”

On May 21, Cardi’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May. She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.” The 92Q Spring Bling concert in Baltimore, MD that Cardi was to headline on Friday, May 24 has been pushed back to September 8th. Her May 21 show at the El Paso County Coliseum was also postponed and will be rescheduled once Cardi is back up to full strength.