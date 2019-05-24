Mallory Edens: 5 Things About Daughter Of Milwaukee Bucks’ Owner, 23, Who Trolled Drake

Champagne Papi has met his match. Mallory Edens pulled off some elite trolling when her father’s Milwaukee Bucks took on the Toronto Raptors, so get all the info off Drake’s new NBA rival.

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 105-99, on May 23, but the real person taking the L that night was Drake, courtesy of Mallory Edens. The 23-year-old daughter of the Bucks’ owner sat courtside while wearing a t-shirt featuring the face of Pusha T, the rapper who beefed with Drake (while subsequently exposing the “God’s Plan” rapper as having a secret son) in 2018 (h/t Billboard). The shirt seemed to be a response to Drake, who is an ambassador for the Raptors, over his antics during Game 4. Drake was seen rubbing the shoulders of Toronto coach Nick Nurse, caught making fun of Giannis Antetokounmpo after he missed a free throw, and was just generally acting the fool. The Bucks could get the last laugh during Game 6 on May 25, so before that goes down, here’s what you need to know about Mallory.

1. She’s the daughter of a billionaire. Mallory’s father is Wes Edens, who teamed up with Marc Lasry to purchase the Bucks in 2014. The pair paid $550 to Herb Kohl and promised to keep the team in Wisconsin. Wes, for your information, is the co-founder of Fortress Investment group. He got his start in 1987 at Lehman Brothers. He was a partner and managing director until 1993. Forbes estimates he’s worth $2.5 billion.

2. She’s a Princeton graduate. “Did that thing,” Mallory wrote in June 2018, posing with her diploma from Princeton University. Mallory competed on the cross-country team, according to The Big Lead. Her personal best is a 5:04.68 at the 1500m, and an 11:02:03 at running the 3000m.

3. She does a lot for the ‘gram… Mallory has done some modeling in her time (“in an airport rn and spent the day shooting winter coats in the desert but mentally I still feel here,” she wrote in April) and it’s no surprise to see why. Her IG account is full of pictures of her posing in bikinis. She’s a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model in the making.

4. …but she’s also politically active. As a Princeton grad, it’s a given that Mallory is more than a pretty face. She’s quite passionate about women’s rights. She wrote an essay for Refinery29 about the effects of #MeToo on a new generation of women, and she’s posted pictures of her protesting at the Women’s 2018 March. “About 9 months after this day we elected a record number of women to Congress. Sometimes good things really do happen when you stand up for what you believe in. Happy happy international women’s day!” she wrote in March.

5. She made a splash at the 2014 NBA Draft lottery. The world got to meet Mallory for the first time in 2014 when she was sent to the NBA Draft lottery to be the representative for the Milwaukee Bucks. While some fans were happy to see an effort to celebrate the NBA’s young, female fans, sportswriter Chris Sheridan said that she would one day be “someone’s trophy (girlfriend.)” Mallory, displaying the fire that was on display when she trolled Drake, shot back: “so just for clarity, common thread that underwrites “trophy” wife, daughter, and “GF” is women = possessions, right?”

. @sheridanhoops so just for clarity, common thread that underwrites "trophy" wife, daughter, and "GF" is women = possessions, right? — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) May 20, 2015

Speaking of Drake, he responded to her trolling shortly afterward. He followed Mallory on Instagram, changed his profile icon to a picture of her, and sent a message to her on his IG story. “All is fair in love and war and trust me, I’ll still get you tickets to OVO Fest.”