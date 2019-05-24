Wendy Williams Suggests Kourtney Kardashian Should Quit ‘KUWTK’: No One Will Miss Her

Wendy Williams came for the Kardashians on her show on May 24! She questioned Kourtney Kardashian’s dedication to ‘KUWTK’, and said that no one would miss her if she stepped away from the show!

Wendy Williams, 54, was in savage mode during her show on Friday. She opened “Hot Topics” with a slew of critical opinions about the Kardashian family — one of which was aimed right at the eldest K-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 40. The daytime host showed her studio audience Kourtney’s new PAPER magazine cover, where she opened up about her life and career in a rare and candid interview.

“Kourtney’s on the cover… and in the interview she says she just wishes that the show [KUWTK] would get canceled,” Wendy said. However, Kourtney didn’t say those exact words. The mag asked Kourtney her thoughts if the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras stopped rolling tomorrow, to which she replied, “I would be very happy. I would be very happy.”

Wendy then expressed her opinion — that Kourtney appears to lack passion for the show that initially helped catapult her to fame. “Kourtney, even when you’re on the show you don’t act like you’re into the show. Why don’t you just quit the show? I don’t think anyone will miss her,” Wendy said.

The host went on to imply that Kourtney doesn’t possess the star power that one of her other siblings does. “She’s not big enough where she doesn’t need the show. Only Kim [Kardashian] probably is,” Wendy said. “That’s not a bad thing, but I believe Kim is the only one who doesn’t need it.” Wendy added of Kourtney’s comments about her family’s reality show: “You would think she wouldn’t bite the hand that feeds her.”

During her cover interview, Kourtney explained her comments further. She admitted that someday, she hopes to leave behind the fame in exchange for travel and seclusion. “I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all,” she confessed. “Sail away. No one will ever see me again.” But, where would Kourtney go? — “Maybe Norway. Switzerland?”, she said, explaining, “I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came. We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there.’ Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.”

Kourtney, along with her family initially rose to fame on the E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which debuted back in 2007. She admitted that while she “didn’t really think about” fame at the time, she was surprised by how big the show became. “I never thought it was going to become this thing, but everything just happened so quickly from when we shot the sizzle reel or whatever,” Kourtney told PAPER, adding that the series “got green-lit straight away.”