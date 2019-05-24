Tiffany Trump Sparkles In Silver Dress For Cannes amfAR Gala With BF Michael Boulos

Tiffany Trump looked stunning at the amfAR Gala in Cannes with boyfriend Michael Boulos ahead of the end of the Cannes Film Festival.

The first daughter took a break from her law school studies to party it up in France! Tiffany Trump, 25, attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes, Italy on May 23 with boyfriend Michael Boulos, 25. Tiffany wore a silver embellished long-sleeved dress to the big event. She wore her long blonde hair down, and accessorized with a necklace, earrings, and bracelet.

Her boyfriend wore a simple black suit with a black bowtie. He finished off his look with black sunglasses. Tiffany didn’t post pics from the night on her feed, but her boyfriend did. Tiffany shared videos throughout the night on her Stories. She showed the band The Struts perform, as well as a performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Tiffany also posed a video of her and Michael dancing from their seats.

Tiffany shared a pic in Cannes on her Instagram grid two days ago. She wore a long-sleeved pink dress with ballet flats and sunglasses.

This gala surely came as a fun break for Tiffany, who recently finished up her second year at Georgetown Law School. The law student posted a picture on May 6 amid Met Gala happenings, and showed that her evening was far less glamorous than those who went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Instead of going to the Met Gala, Tiffany showed that her night consisted of studying the law.

“When life gets blurry adjust your focus ⚖︎ #staydetermined #law,” the blonde said in her caption. While we don’t know how Tiffany will be spending her summer vacation, we think dressing up in Cannes is a good way to start!