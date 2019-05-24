Girl power! The Spice Girls are officially back on the road with their 2019 reunion tour and fans are ecstatic. They’re posting videos from their kick off show in Dublin and the ladies have brought back all their 90’s classic hits.

Nearly 60,000 fans braved gloomy skies at Dublin’s Croake Park to watch the Spice Girls (minus Victoria Beckham) kick of their Spice World reunion tour on May 24. Even though the ladies hadn’t performed as a group since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics, you’d never know it as they crushed it live after all these years, Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) 46, Mel B (Scary Spice) 45, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) 43, and Mel C (Sporty Spice) 43, went through multiple costume changes, energetic dance routines and ticked off all of their biggest hits to the delight of their fans.

The 19 song set list kicked off with “Spice Up Your Life” and continued on with more hits including “Say You’ll Be There,” “2 Become 1,” “Viva Forever,” “Stop” “Goodbye,” and a cover of Sister Sledge‘s “We Are Family.” They saved the best for last with the band’s breakthrough 1996 single “Wannabe” coming as their encore as fireworks went off at the end of the show.

“Zig-A-Zig-AMAZING! Seven years after their last performance, the @spicegirls are back on stage and exuding girl power on the first night of their huge UK tour. Welcome back Ginger, Baby, Sporty and Scary. We’ve missed you!” UK’s The Sun‘s entertainment presenter Dan Wootton gushed on Twitter. Another fan tweeted, “The @spicegirls are on tour and @patsypalmerx is back as bianca in eastenders. I’m living my ultra 90’s life. #WhatATimeToBeAlive”

Not everything went perfectly though as there were apparent issues with the sound system during the concert. “The sound is horrific. Even now when the girls are just talking you can’t hear them properly,” one member of the audience complained on Twitter while another wrote “Honestly, can you hear anything in this?! Because it’s not what we hoped for. And again do not blame the girls but their production company and I only hope this improves for rest of tour. @ mcd_productions.”

OG member Victoria Beckham, 45, took a pass on the concert tour to focus on her fashion line. She still had her pals in her thoughts on their opening night, posting an Instagram pic of all five ladies back in their 1990’s heyday with the caption, “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds.”