Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine, 20, Stuns In Cannes In Gold Dress With Plunging Neckline

Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin and his daughter Sophia Rose Stallone leaving Rambo Party to red carpet on croisette during 72nd Cannes film festival on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Saint Tropez, FRANCE - Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin is pictured soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht in the South of France with the couple's daughters. The 49 year old former model looked stunning in a black two piece as she sunbathed on the deck. Daughter Sistine was seen snapping selfies while her sister Sophie took a nap and Scarlet caught up on some reading.
It was Sylvester Stallone’s big night at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24. The ‘Rambo’ star’s daughter, Sistine, appropriately dressed up in a glitzy gown for her dad’s career tribute.

If Sylvester Stallone, 72, is the master in the ring, his daughter Sistine Rose Stallone, 20, is the master of the red carpet. For her dad’s career tribute at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged star stepped out in a metallic gold gown that served as a lovely complement to her sleek, “bronde” hair. Her mother and Sylvester’s wife of 22 years, Jennifer Flavin, 50, coordinated in a figure-hugging dress with an equal amount of sheen. Sylvester, AKA “Rocky,” adorably held hands with his two favorite ladies as the family made their way down the red carpet.

After posing for photos, Sistine and her parents headed inside the Grand Lumiere, where audience members were treated to the first sneak peek of Rambo V – Last Blood. Sylvester co-wrote the film, and has been starring in the Rambo action series as the titular character since the first movie hit theaters in 1982.

Earlier this month, the Stallone family had another feat to celebrate: Sophia’s college diploma! Sistine’s 22-year-old sister graduated from the University of Southern California on May 10, and Sylvester was a proud father. He posed for a photo with his new graduate and wrote, “Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!!” Sophia’s sisters Sistine and Scarlet, 17, also shared celebratory posts to their Instagram Stories. The Stallone sisters have two other siblings — brothers Seargeoh, 40, and Sage, who sadly passed away at the age of 36 in 2012.

Sistine Stallone makes a statement in a lustrous gold gown at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24. (SplashNews)
Sylvester Stallone (C) with his wife US model Jennifer Flavin (R) and daughter US actress Sistine Rose Stallone (L) arrive for the screening of 'Rambo V: Last Blood' at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 24 May 2019.
Sistine Stallone holds hands with her parents Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24. (Shutterstock)

Per usual, Cannes Film Festival attendees have rolled out a number of luxurious labels, from Kendall Jenner’s Schiapparelli gown covered in layers of tulle to Bella Hadid’s ruffled dress from Dior. Sistine wore the perfect gown to close out the show, as the film festival ends on May 25!