K-Pop Group PRISTIN Disbands After 2 Years Together & Fans Are Devastated

Just over two years after their debut, PRISTIN has officially disbanded. The group’s management company, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed the sad news on May 24.

PRISTIN is officially broken up. The K-pop girl group disbanded on May 24, 2019, and the sad news was confirmed in a statement released by Pledis Entertainment. “First, we sincerely thank fans who care for and love PRISTIN. We are delivering the official statement regarding the disbandment of PRISTIN and the termination of contracts for members. The company and the members had in-depth discussions for a long time and deliberated before coming to a mutual agreement. It has been decided that with the exclusion of members Kyulkyung, Yehana, Sungyoen; seven members (Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Xiyeon and Kyla) will have their exclusive contracts terminated as of May 24, 2019.”

The statement continued, “We would like to first apologize to fans, who have always been supportive, for delivering this unfortunate news. Because this is a decision that must be made carefully, a lot of time was given in thinking about this matter. At the end of discussions, we decided to respect the wishes of the PRISTIN members and came to the conclusion of disbandment and contract termination. Members Kyulkyung, Yehana and Sungyeon expressed their intent to stay with the company. We will actively support [them] so that they can have stable individual activities. We will wholeheartedly support them so they can be more active and have more diverse activities. As for the PRISTIN members who will be leaving our agency, we would like to express our deep thanks to them and sincerely support them and their new paths even though their official contracts have ended.” The exact plans for the careers of Kyulkyung, Yehana and Sungyeon have not been confirmed at this time.

Pledis Entertainment formed PRISTIN in 2016, and their official debut came in March 2017 with the release of the EP Hi! Pristin. They followed it up with a second release, Schxxl Out, in August. However, the group ran into some trouble in Oct. 2017, when Kyla took a hiatus from the group so she could focus on health issues. PRISTIN has not released any music as a whole group since then, although, in May 2018, a PRISTIN sub-group was formed called PRISTIN V, which including Nayoung, Roa, Eunwoo, Rena and Kyulkyung. They released one album that month.

Pristin was literally the most successful group from ioi, they even won rookie of the year. Xiyeon spent 11 years (HALF OF HER LIFE) at pledis just to be mistreated like this? Fuck off pledis You don't deserve them. Not even a single inch. pic.twitter.com/zU7hWxi00k — Ella|ThankYouPristin🌸 (@PanKickk) May 24, 2019

i cant believe pledis would waste this talent just like that, pristin could’ve been nations gg along with twice pic.twitter.com/LrG8k3ZrTd — nen (@ohpouty) May 24, 2019

Fans are absolutely devastated by news that PRISTIN has disbanded, and many are placing the blame on Pledis Entertainment. “Pledis locked pristin up for 2 f***ing year for what? for them to disband,” one angry fan wrote. “These girls are the definition of hard work & potential, i expected so much, since debut I knew they were gonna hit it big one day, but in reality they got this. f*** you Pledis.”