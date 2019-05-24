Miranda Lambert Shows Off Hot Photo Of Her Hubby Holding Rescue Pups

It looks like Miranda Lambert’s new husband is as much of an animal lover as she is! The country music songstress took to Instagram with an adorable photo of her man cradling 2 pups.

It looks like Miranda Lambert is absolutely loving the married life with her new hubby, Brendan McLoughlin. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on May 23 with a slew of photos taken at home on their farm, and in one particular snapshot, her man was seen smiling from ear-to-ear while holding two puppies in his hands. The adorable photo was part of a slideshow that Miranda shared to her page, revealing that she and Brendan had found two young pups on their farm. “Meet Smoke and Bandit! They showed up at the farm last week and we’re bringing them to #CMAFest to get adopted. No vacancy in our Mutt Motel! #FarmLife,” Miranda captioned her post.

In another photo, Miranda herself was seen smooching one of the two pups. The Grammy-winning singer kept it casual in a pair of sweatpants and a long-sleeved tee, as she sat on a bench outside of her farm. The star threw her hair up in a ponytail, as she focused all of her attention on the puppy in her arms. In her post, the animal activist made sure to tell fans to check out her foundation, MuttNation, to help save even more sweet pups!

The glimpse of Miranda’s hubby was a rare one. The singer’s relationship with her man has been kept mostly under wraps since their shocking, out-of-the-blue marriage on Feb. 16. Fans were surprised considering that no one even knew she was dating someone at the time! “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote in part of her post announcing the news. “My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan Mcloughlin, for loving me for…. me. #TheOne.”

Smoke and Bandit are too cute for words! And — Miranda’s hubby looks just as cute holding them. When clicking through the slideshow above, Miranda’s husband will be the third photo in!