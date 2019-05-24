Marie Osmond’s Newborn Granddaughter Rushed To NICU: See Her Call For Prayers For Family

Marie Osmond called for prayers on Twitter after her newborn granddaughter was placed in ICU care.

Marie Osmond, 59, was blessed with a newborn granddaughter on May 22, but the performer is asking the world for prayers after the newborn was put in the ICU. Marie sent out a message on Twitter early the next morning, asking for people to send good thoughts out for her new family member. “Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces,” Marie said on Twitter on May 23. “So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!”

People online responded with their best wishes for Marie’s family. “Prayers and the best wishes,” radio host Larry Flick replied. “It’s a scary time, but all will be fine. Try to think of this as the beginning of a life story filled with great victories.”

Another person online replied, “Sending prayers, love, hugs to you, your precious new granddaughter, mom and dad, and your entire family right now. So glad this baby girl is receiving such wonderful care.” Marie has eight children in her ever-growing family.

The news of Marie’s granddaughter came after she was recently announced to replace Sara Gilbert, 44, on The Talk. Marie will co-host alongside Sheryl Underwood, 55, Sharon Osbourne, 66, Eve, 40, and Carrie Ann Inaba, 51. Marie came to fame on her 1970s show, Donny & Marie. We can’t wait to see Marie on The Talk come September, and until then, we hope she spends all the time she needs with her family. We’re thinking about her granddaughter and sending our best vibes her way at this time!