Lamar Odom ‘Seriously Misses’ Khloe Kardashian: Why He May Reach Out To Her

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian divorced in 2016, but he’s never stopped missing her. The former NBA star would love to reconnect with his ex, however, there’s one big fear holding him back.

In his upcoming new tell-all, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, Lamar Odom, 39, talks about being the happiest he’s “ever been” with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 34. In the book, which hits shelves May 28, he also admits to being a sex addict and shares his regrets over how he let Khloe down during their seven year marriage. The former couple are currently not in contact but a source close to Lamar tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he wants to reach out to her — but so far his fear of getting “rejected” is holding him back.

“Lamar has been telling those close to him that he truly misses Khloe,” says the source. “He thinks about her constantly and that break-up was such a hard thing for him. Lamar is considering now more than ever reaching out to her, but of course, he’s afraid he’ll get rejected by her. He thinks about her constantly and will always love her.”

Khloe and Lamar shared many happy times over their seven year marriage but there were also many dark times as a result of Lamar’s admitted drug addiction. An addiction that nearly cost Lamar his life in 2015, when he was hospitalized following an overdose at a Nevada brothel. Lamar, who would tell Kevin Hart in 2018 that he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks when the overdose happened, spent four days in a coma. When he finally regained consciousness Khloe was by his side in his Las Vegas hospital room — even though they had already broken up.

Khloe proved she was the definition of ride or die, so it’s no shock that Lamar wants her back in his life. A second source close to the legendary L.A. Lakers player tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’d even be willing to keep things totally platonic with his ex. “Lamar would love to be close to Khloe again, even just as a friend. He always says how grateful he is to her and her family and he would love to be back in their circle again.”

And according to the source Lamar is hoping that his upcoming memoir will help bring Khloe back into his life and make her proud of him again. “Lamar’s book is very raw, he’s owning his whole truth, even the stuff he would rather hide and that has taken a huge amount of courage and strength. He is hopeful that Khloe will see the growth in that, in him, and be proud. He would love to reestablish a connection with her. He misses her and the whole family.”