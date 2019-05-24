Kendall Jenner, Rihanna & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week — See Pics

There were so many amazing outfits this week from some of our favorite celebs. Between the Cannes Film Festival & red carpet events, we rounded up the best dressed stars of the week.

So many celebrities were out and about this week in a slew of gorgeous outfits and we rounded up the top ten best dressed of the week. Kendall Jenner, 23, headed to the amfAR 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes on May 23 looking flawless. She rocked a strapless hot pink tulle Giambattista Valli x H&M gown with a short hemline in the front and a massive long ruffled train in the back. She cinched in her tiny waist with a pretty bow belt which flowed into a poofy, super short tutu skirt. The entire back of the gown was the best part, as the train was tremendous, featuring layers of tulle ruffles that trailed behind her. The supermodel accessorized with strappy satin pink heels and ball drop earrings.

All of Kendall’s sisters looked gorgeous this week when they attended the launch of Kylie Skin – Kylie Jenner’s, 21, new cosmetics line. Kylie was the woman of the hour, as she arrived in a skintight, strapless baby pink leather mini dress. Her custom made Yung Reaper mini dress featured a low-cut neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the top was lined in gorgeous rhinestones. Both sides of the dress were completely cutout at the waist, showing off Kylie’s tiny little figure, while the center of the dress featured a bedazzled square buckle.

Sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, all looked gorgeous in pink as well. Kourtney, 40, opted for a sparkly mini when she rocked a custom Christian Dior pink rhinestone mosaic dress which was skintight, super short, and completely covered in gems. Kim, 38, looked gorgeous in the silky long dress which featured a slit on the side, showing off her toned legs. She accessorized her look with tiny braided ankle-strap sandals. Khloe, 34, looked insanely amazing in a skintight, pale pink strapless latex Vex Clothing jumpsuit that hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly.

Aside from the KarJenners, we have to talk about Rihanna’s, 31, business chic outfit at the launch of her new brand and boutique, Fenty, which opened on May 22, when she hosted a party in Paris. For the occasion, Rihanna looked gorgeous in an oversized white long-sleeve blazer dress. While the frock was oversized at the chest, with massive shoulder pads, the rest of the silhouette was form-fitting, hugging her curvaceous frame perfectly. Click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed celebs of the week.