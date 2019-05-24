Jessie James Decker Reveals The Way She Maintains Her Diet While On The Road: ‘It Makes Me Feel Good’

Late nights & drinking can be killer to maintaining a diet, but Jessie James Decker has the perfect suggestion to making it work!

Jessie James Decker was back to her pre-baby weight just 8 months after giving birth to her third child, Forest. “It was the quickest I got back to my regular weight after giving birth,” she explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. However, going on tour, traveling to different cities and performing late nights can offer big challenges when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet, but Jessie found a way to avoid it. “It’s pretty hard on the road because there’s so much catering and so many snacks, and in the first three dates I found myself eating pizza after my shows, and I was like, ‘Okay, I am not doing this.'”

To ensure she stayed on track, she has a protein shake waiting the minute she gets off stage! “It fills me up and it’s 20 grams of protein. It makes me feel good,” the Kittenish designer revealed. “I just pretty much had a 90-minute workout on stage, so it’s better to do that than eat bad stuff.” A South Beach Diet spokesperson and success story, Jessie added that it’s incredibly important for her to stay healthy for her children. “Before I had kids, I never thought about what I was eating and I didn’t pay attention to ingredients,” she explained. “I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am and I want to do that and maintain a healthy lifestyle for my kids.”

The best thing is, Jessie doesn’t have to sacrifice her diet to drink Smirnoff’s new infusion flavors! Jessie partnered with the brand to promote the delicious Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions in Cucumber & Lime, Watermelon & Mint and Strawberry & Rose. “It’s zero sugar so it’s perfect with the South Beach Diet method, and I’m not cheating!” she explained. “I didn’t start drinking until later, and you taste a lot of different alcohols and they just don’t taste very good, but the Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions were very welcoming to my palate.”