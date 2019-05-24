Jenelle Evans ‘Doesn’t Want’ To Choose Between David Eason & Kids: ‘Praying She Won’t Have To’

Jenelle Evans is praying that she won’t have to leave David Eason in order to regain custody of her kids, we’ve learned exclusively.

After CPS took Jenelle Evans‘ three young kids — Ensley, Kaiser, and Jace — the former Teen Mom 2 star is trying to stay strong. Jenelle will do anything to get her children back and home with her, but she is just praying that the answer isn’t leaving her husband, David Eason. “Jenelle’s aware that people are saying she needs to leave David to get her kids back, but she does not believe that’s true,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s determined right now to get them back with David by her side. She doesn’t want to have to make that choice and is praying she won’t have to.”

Jenelle temporarily lost her children after David shot and killed the family’s dog, Nugget, after the French Bulldog allegedly snapped in two-year-old Ensley’s face. David murdered Nugget while Ensley, Kaiser, and his daughter, Maryssa, were all home. He is being investigated by police for animal cruelty. Kaiser Griffith, 4, was removed from the home and is currently living with his dad, Nathan Griffith, and his grandmother. Maryssa, 12, is with her mother, David’s ex-wife, and Ensley is with Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans. Barbara already had custody of Jenelle’s other son, Jace Evans, 9, who is no longer allowed to come to her house for visits per CPS.

“has been through so much in her life and stayed strong, but if she loses her kids that will be too much for her to take,” the source said. “She’s getting hit from all sides and it’s very overwhelming. Jenelle is in the eye of the hurricane right now.” Jenelle and David are doing everything in their power to bring the kids home. The couple were spotted on May 22 leaving a local courthouse for the fourth time, pleading with the judge to give them custody of their kids.

As a separate source close to Jenelle previously told us EXCLUSIVELY, “Jenelle doesn’t know what she’d do without David by her side right now because he has been a huge support system, and she’s leaning on him more than ever now.” HollywoodLife reached out to Jenelle Evans’ rep for comment on this story.