Emily Ratajkowski Is Sexy In Hip-Hugging Nude Dress For ‘Tonight Show’ — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski headed to ‘The Tonight Show’ in NYC on May 23 when she flaunted her toned figure in a sexy skintight nude maxi dress.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 23 in New York City when she looked unbelievably sexy in a skintight nude maxi dress. The model opted to wear a body-hugging Dion Lee Fall 2019 nude maxi dress with long sleeves and a mock neck. The bodice of the slinky ribbed dress was super tight, while the skirt flowed into pleats ending at her ankles. Emily topped her look off with a simple pair of metallic gold ankle-strap sandals and added some glam with a sultry smokey eye, parting her hair in the middle, leaving it down in loose effortless waves.

Emily has been out and about in New York City almost every day since adopting a new puppy, Colombo, and her casual dog-walking looks have been on point. Earlier in the day before heading to the Tonight Show, Emily walked her dog wearing a super casual but sexy outfit. She threw on a pair of super tight and short shiny black biker shorts, paired with an oversized tie-dye Online Ceramics Christopher Poet graphic sweatshirt. She topped her look off with a bright orange baseball cap, chunky white sneakers, and a full face of makeup.

This entire week Emily has been rocking a slew of sexy looks. On May 22, she was out and about in a pair of high-waisted white Levi’s 501 Jeans in the Clouds with a tiny little white cropped tank top, opting to go completely braless underneath. On Tuesday, May 21, she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted mom jeans that were fitted on her thighs and loose at her calves. She paired the jeans with a skin-tight long-sleeve silk cheetah print wrap top, which showed off massive cleavage. The top had a plunging V-neckline, and wrapped across her tiny waist, while the bottom half of the shirt was loose, covering up her rock-hard abs. Emily accessorized her look with a pair of bright red Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, a big green leather crossbody purse, and her go-to black cat-eye sunglasses.

We have been loving all of Emily’s outfits recently. From her cheetah printed plunging silk top to her black tube top with a silk leopard maxi skirt — she has been killing her outfits lately.