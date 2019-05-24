‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend John Rodriguez — Sweet Pic

Briana DeJesus reached the one-year mark with her first boyfriend since parting ways with Javi Marroquin, and they celebrated the milestone with a ‘baecation’ full of dolphins, palm trees and more.

Nothing marks a successful relationship like a trip to Mexico! Briana DeJesus, 25, has now been dating postal worker John “Johnny” Rodriguez, 26, for a year, so they celebrated their anniversary in the tropical country’s resort town of Punta Cana. The Teen Mom 2 star shared vacation photos on May 24, and their “baecation” agenda consisted of riding a boat, parasailing, snorkeling, hanging out with dolphins and of course, posing for cozy photos. “#1yearanniversary #puntacana #baecation I love you,” Briana captioned the picture roundup.

Briana first revealed her new beau’s face in Sept. 2018, which was eight months after her dramatic split with fellow Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin, 26 (who is also Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband). Briana was smitten from the beginning, as she captioned her first public picture with John, “My sweet love, thank you for shining your light into the darkness that was surrounding me. 💘💘”

Unlike Javi, Briana’s new man had no previous ties to the Teen Mom franchise — which gave him extra brownie points in Briana’s book. “There’s no other baby mama craziness to deal with,” the mother of two told Radar Online in Sept. 2018.

Despite Briana’s blossoming romance, the MTV star confirmed she’s “not pregnant” in response to a nosy fan in Oct. 2018. Some imaginative fans thought Briana’s new relationship would be grounds for a new baby, as one fan tweeted that the reality television star would get “knocked up” in Oct. 2018. This prompted a sarcastic reply from Briana, who wrote, “I’ll make sure to send u the first invite to the baby shower.” But instead of planning baby showers, Briana has been lavishing attention on her two daughters Nova Star, 7, (whom she shares with ex Devoin Austin II) and Stella Star, 1 (whom she shares with Luis Hernandez) — as you can see on Briana’s Instagram!