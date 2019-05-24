Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, & ‘The Voice’ Family React To Adam Levine Quitting The Show

Adam Levine’s colleagues at the ‘The Voice’ are reacting to the surprise news that he has quit the show after 16 seasons. Of course Blake Shelton couldn’t resist one last dig, saying that he’ll miss ‘that idiot’!

Blake Shelton, 42, Kelly Clarkson, 37, and John Legend, 40, have all reacted to the shocking news that Adam Levine has quit The Voice after eight years on the show. Within hours of the May 24 announcement, country crooner Blake joked about the 40-year-old Maroon 5 singer who has been his rival for 16 seasons.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore,” Blake tweeted. “After 16 seasons that changed both of ours [sic] lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Kelly also tweeted her reaction to the news that has stunned fans of the hit show. “Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there. To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!”

John – whose contestant Maelyn Jarmon was crowned the Season 16 winner on May 21 – replied to the lengthy official statement that Adam posted on Instagram about his decision to step away from the show. “We’ll miss you, brother,” the “All Of Me” singer wrote.

The celeb coaches weren’t the only ones to react to Adam’s stunning news. Season 11 winner Sundance Head tweeted, “The Voice is a Family and it really is see ya soon! Wish @adamlevine the best. He was awesome to talk to & be around. @NBCTheVoice @blakeshelton.” Season 2 contestant RaeLynn responded to Adam’s Instagram message, writing, “Love it!! Thank you for turning around for me! Love ya Adam!” Season 15 contestant Reagan Strange, 14, echoed that sentiment by writing, “Thank you for being the best coach eva! #teamadam ❤️❤️”

In his Instagram post Adam wrote, in part, “Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”