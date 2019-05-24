See Pic
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel, 7, Looks Adorable Wearing A Red Nose As Dad Picks Him Up From School

Ben Affleck was spotted on dad duty on May 23, when he picked his son Samuel up from school. The two walked to the car hand in hand but the cutest part of all was the red foam nose his son wore!

Adorable father-son duo alert. Ben Affleck, 46, proved to be an all-star dad when he picked up his seven-year-old son, Samuel, up from school on May 23. The actor was snapped arriving to Samuel’s elementary school before heading to their car hand in hand. It was a special day for Samuel and his classmates at school, as they celebrated Red Nose Day, which aims to bring awareness and raise money towards child poverty. In one snapshot, Ben’s son was seen rocking a bright red foam nose upon their departure, and the photo was almost too cute too handle!

Also not to be missed was Ben’s impeccable style from his day with Samuel. The Triple Frontier actor has been looking muscular than ever, and rocked a tight black tee that day that showed off brawn. He tossed a taupe long-line jacket on top, adding a sophisticated flair to the look. He completed his look with gray, loose-fitting pants and stylish sneakers. Little Samuel’s school outfit consisted of a collared white tee and khaki shorts.

The two were sure to fit in some bonding time with one another after school, and Ben then took his son for a yogurt treat! Frozen yogurt has proven to be a favorite for the two when spending quality time together. They were also spotted grabbing fro-yo earlier this month with 10-year-old daughter Seraphina joining them!

We love catching a glimpse of Ben and his kids spending some quality time together and the photos are always (almost) too cute to handle! It’s adorable to see that little Samuel was excited to support Red Nose Day and kept his nose on long after school had ended.