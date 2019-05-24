Bella Hadid Poses Topless After Shower On Instagram, Wearing Nothing But A Burberry Towel

Things got steamy on Bella Hadid’s Instagram page on May 24 when she stripped down to nothing but a towel & gave the camera a sultry stare.

Bella Hadid, 22, knows her angles, and she worked them to perfection in a May 24 Instagram video which she shared with her 24 million followers. The runway model took her clothes off as she turned her video camera on, and posed topless directly after taking a shower at home. With nothing but her arms covering her bare chest, she puckered her lips and gave a pouty show before backpedaling out of the frame with a giggle. All the while, she blasted a jazzy song in the background and appeared to be having a blast during her post-shower show.

In a series of follow-up photos, the sister of Gigi Hadid, 24, showed off more bathroom snapshots with several still photos for fans to oggle. With her long, Burberry towel, she looked fierce as ever in the makeup-free selfies. She sensually looked over her shoulder in one of the mirror pics, and in another, leaned her arms on her sink and stared directly into the camera.

We love a good nearly-naked moment and clothed or not, Bella’s got the ‘barely-there‘ look down pat. Just look at the sheer jumpsuit she wore when she stepped out in Paris on March 6. The social media starlet looked beyond glamorous in a revealing vintage leopard catsuit from Azzedine Alaia. While the see-through piece featured velvet patches in place of underwear to keep from revealing too much, it was still quite a daring choice for a night out on the town.

Bella really knows how to slay both on and off the catwalk. See her incredibly sexy new Instagram video, above. We wonder what her man, The Weeknd, thinks of this one!