Wendy Williams Defends Drake After He’s Slammed For Trolling Bucks Fans In NBA Playoffs

Wendy Williams has Drake’s back after he was accused of disrespectful court side behavior during the NBA Playoffs at Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 22! She applauded his passion for his hometown team of Toronto.

Wendy Williams, 54, showed the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks some tough love after the team’s coach, Mike Budenholzer slammed Drake, 32, for not respecting the “boundaries” of the lines on the court, separating fans from players. NBA fans will know that the rapper has been extremely animated while supporting his hometown team, the Toronto Raptors during the Eastern Conference Finals. And, Wendy is a fan of Drizzy’s passion for the team, which he is an ambassador for.

“I like Drake! … Drake’s been getting really enthusiastic with his court side behavior and he’s pissing the people off in Milwaukee,” she said on her show, May 23. “It is intrusive what Drake was doing and it was very distracting, but you know what, isn’t that the name of the game? — When you’re trying to win, you always try and distract your opponent!”, she continued. The host also questioned Milwaukee’s lack of star power when it comes to their own fan base.

Drake is known for his passionate support of the Raptors. But, some critics claimed he took things took far during Game 4 on Tuesday night when continued to troll Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo while sitting court side. At one point, the “Nonstop” rapper was caught on camera cheering and massaging the shoulders of Toronto’s head coach, Nick Nurse. Drake’s behavior has since been at the forefront of a debate of whether or not he should be allowed to sit court side.

Following the controversy, Bucks head coach, Mike Budenholzer had this to say: “There’s certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors,” he said during a conference call, via ESPN . “You know, to be on the court, there’s boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.”

Giannis’ former agent, Georgios Dimitropoulos also weighed in on the drama in a since-deleted tweet, where he said he’s “never seen anything as disrespectful as this before,” referring to Drake’s antics.

And, to no surprise, Drake responded to the backlash on Instagram on May 22. The Grammy winner uploaded a photo of himself celebrating the Raptors’ win, which tied the series, captioned with three emojis: a laughing-crying face, a salt shaker and a man shrugging.

He wasn’t done there. Drake then posted a screenshot on his Instagram Story that showed him “liking” a fan’s comment, which read, “If you don’t want the opposing team to celebrate and dance, prevent them from scoring, winning, or achieving their objective. Get over it and keep it moving.”