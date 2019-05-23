Vanna White Shares Positive Update On Alex Trebek: He’s Doing ‘Incredibly Well’

Vanna White EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife about how Alex Trebek is doing while he battles pancreatic cancer.

Following the news that Alex Trebek, 78, has pancreatic cancer, HollywoodLife caught up with his game show peer Vanna White, 62, at the Race to Erase MS event at the Beverly Hilton. Vanna films Wheel of Fortune near Alex’s iconic game show Jeopardy! When asked if she knew how Alex has been doing since his diagnosis, Vanna revealed, “Yes… He is doing incredibly well considering what he is going through right now,” she said. Vanna continued, “He has a great sense of humor and he is a strong man. He has a great will to conquer this.”

Alex had revealed in a video to Jeopardy! fans on March 6 that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. “Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base,” Alex started the clip. “I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.”

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Alex continued. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

We hope Alex is feeling alright and doing his best with his current condition. Our thoughts are with Alex, his friends, and family.