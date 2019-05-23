T.I. Mourns Late Sister Precious In Touching Birthday Tribute 3 Mos. After Her Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been 3 months since T.I.’s sister Precious suddenly passed away, but the rapper is keeping her memory alive on what would have been her birthday.

Happy birthday to the late Precious Harris. The sister of T.I. would have turned 67-years-old on May 23, and her family was sure to still honor the important day. TIP took to Instagram with the sweetest message ever in honor of her b-day, as well as a throwback snapshot featuring the two of them. “Happy Birthday sis!!!!” the T.I. And Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle star wrote. “We still celebrating your life & legacy,all while missing the shit out you at the same time. I try my best to smile knowing you’re at peace, rather than selfishly complaining about my pain. I feel like a hater crying cause you’re not here when I KNOW you’ve been promoted to your rightful position. YOU EARNED THAT!!!!” he wrote in his lengthy tribute.

T.I. went on to thank Precious for her contributions to not only his family, but the entire city of Atlanta. “Your contributions to Atlanta,to the generations & to THIS family are immeasurable & WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN!!” he continued. He even went on to give specific updates about their family. “Me & Kareem finally on good terms & speaking again… can u believe that shit?!?! Kamaya still having a tough time but she gon be straight,I GOT HER…On Pops!!! Major’s doing great in school still thanx to Auntie Precious Academy… Bryce building apps and making moves in LA now. Deyjah just graduated high school last week and Domani ass is actually gon graduate tomorrow….King think he grown as shit and trying to call his own shots as usual,” he said in the post. “Me & Tameka still doing what WE DO…like only WE CAN,” he wrote, speaking on his marriage with Tiny Harris, 43.

Precious tragically passed away on Feb. 22 just over a week after getting into a car accident in Atlanta. Her daughter, Kamaya, confirmed the sad news that day. “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven…I love you so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.”

In his post, T.I. was also sure to let Precious know that her legacy lives on in a very big way.”On Mother’s Day we gave a scholarship away in your name on Vh1 and we plan to do so every year,” he wrote. “I thank God for all the knowledge,wisdom,guidance, love & laughter you blessed US ALL with. We Love You Forever!!!”