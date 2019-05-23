‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga ‘Really Don’t Like Each Other’ & Recent Fight Made Things Worse

Apparently, the bad blood between Melissa Gorga & Jennifer Aydin left a sour taste in Teresa Giudice’s mouth, who can’t quite ‘see eye to eye’ with her sister-in-law.

After Melissa Gorga, 40, and Jennifer Aydin, 42, got into a massive fight, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 47, has remained neutral throughout the feud. However, the drama-filled May 18 taping did little to help the relationship between Melissa and Teresa, who aren’t exactly the best of friends. “Teresa and Melissa will never fully see eye to eye. They’re in the best place they’ve been, but they will never be the best of friends. They tolerate one another because they’re family, but at the end of the day, they really don’t like each other that much,” a source close to the cast EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

The source also explained that even though Teresa wasn’t involved in the feud herself, she’s not exactly happy about being stuck in the middle of it. “The big Hamptons blowout fight between Melissa and Jennifer brewed over Teresa, though Teresa was not involved in the fight itself,” our source said. “She really remained neutral and doesn’t want anyone fighting. It’s been really hard for Melissa and the other ladies to watch Teresa be friends with Danielle but honestly, Jennifer doesn’t see it as that big of a deal so they got into another heated argument over it.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both Housewives stars for comment.

So, has the fight blown over? Not quite, our source admitted. “Melissa and Jennifer haven’t spoken since the big fight and everyone’s not sure if they will. Right now, they both need some more time to calm down. Teresa would love to see everyone get along. She truly loves the fast friendship she has built and developed with Jennifer and considers her one of her best friends and she will always try to put her best foot forward with Melissa for the sake of her family. Her cast members feel like Danielle has her under a spell almost and Danielle is a trouble maker which is why they choose to keep their distance. Teresa would really just like to see everyone move on,” our RHONJ insider explained.

We previously reported how the Hamptons blowout was so vicious, production of the show literally had to be cut short. “The ladies of RHONJ were in Westhampton on a cast trip when a huge fight ensued on Wednesday during lunch at Margarita Grille where they were filming. Melissa and Jennifer went head to head yelling at each other and everyone was wondering what was going on. It was so bad they had to be split up and held back by the other ladies and the trip was cut short. It seemed really stressful,” a source close to the show’s production tells HollywoodLife at the time. Here’s to hoping these ladies can eventually sweep all this drama under the rug and just get along!