Linda Hamilton As Sarah Conner Is Back & Tougher Than Ever In ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer

Sarah Conner is back and more badass than ever in the ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ trailer.

Welcome to the day after Judgement Day! Linda Hamilton, 62, promised she’d be back as Sarah Conner for the newest Terminator film, and she delivered. The first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate follows Linda’s iconic character, Sarah Conner, who’s older, wiser, and just as eager to kick some serious ass! The trailer starts with a voiceover from Sarah herself. “Twenty years ago, I had this nice, simple life. And now it’s a nightmare. My name is Sarah Conner,” she says as a new character, Grace (Mackenzie Davis) fights off a new enemy who’s more advanced than anything the Terminator franchise has seen before.

Grace puts up a good fight, and protects Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) from the crazed cyborg assassin (Gabriel Luna), but it’s not until the one and only Sarah shows up, all badass in a tank top and sunglasses, that the battle really begins. Seriously; the woman pulls out a freakin’ missile launcher to take down one guy. All in a days work for one of the most beloved female ass-kickers of all time. Not seen in the trailer is Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Terminator himself, but don’t worry; he’s definitely back for the sixth installment in the franchise!

Dark Fate retcons the series by ignoring 2015’s Terminator: Genisys, which bombed, and serving as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Scored to a spooky cover of Bjork’s “Hunter”, the Dark Fate trailer is ominous and tense the trailer pulls off one other major surprise: Arnold Schwarzenegger! The Terminator himself is revealed looking old and grey, a wildly different man/cyborg than he used to be. Oh, and he’s living in the woods like Thanos. It’s guaranteed: ish is about to get real!

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1, 2019.