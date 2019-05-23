See Pics
Porsha Williams Shares Stunning Mother-Daughter Portraits With Baby PJ — See Pics

Porsha Williams posed with baby daughter Pilar Jhena in beautiful new portraits that the mother shared on Instagram.

Porsha Williams, 37, is truly thriving as a new mother. The gorgeous Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared absolutely gorgeous new portraits on Instagram on May 22 with her two-month-old daughter. In the first pic, Porsha cradled her baby in her arms, while her daughter was wrapped up in a beige blanket. Pilar wore a cute little headband, too. “My life’s purpose 💜 #2Months 🎉,” Porsha said, tagging the photographer Michelle Haley.

In the second pic, sweet little PJ rested her little head on a pillow. She had her eyes closed and a pink and blue blanket was draped over her. PJ’s ivory, pink, and blue headband matched the blanket. The cutest!

The third pic showed Pilar resting on a crescent moon. Pilar put her head against a fluffy pink pillow. The baby was posed in front of a purple background, which matched the blanket in that photo. She was above a fluffy white rug, and purple, yellow, and pink stars served as decoration in front of her.

We love how much Porsha has been showing her baby daughter all over social media! Before her spin-off reality television show, Porsha’s Having A Baby, aired, Porsha kept Pilar’s face hidden from her Instagram audience. But now, she’s flaunting her gorgeous daughter and we’re loving every second! “Porsha feels so elated and relieved that the episode finally aired where you can see baby PJ’s face. That was honestly the hardest secret for her to keep,” a source close to the RHOA star revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

The source continued, “She will be sharing pictures of baby PJ constantly now that she’s allowed to. Of course baby PJ will be filmed when Housewives starts back up in June.” We’re so excited to see more of baby PJ on the ‘gram, and we can’t wait to see her on RHOA as well!